Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
December 14 2020 4:16pm
02:18

Durham residents eager to get COVID-19 vaccine

As more vaccinations get underway across Canada, questions still remain, including where Durham stands in the distribution process. Brittany Rosen has more.

Advertisement

Video Home