Coronavirus: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada unloaded at Montreal airport
The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Canada was unloaded late Sunday from a UPS plane that landed just outside Montreal. Shipments of the vaccine were arriving at selected ports of entry in Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a brief statement. The first batch of vaccines designated for Quebec residents was delivered Monday at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal.