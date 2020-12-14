Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 14 2020 12:35pm
02:29

Coronavirus: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada unloaded at Montreal airport

The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Canada was unloaded late Sunday from a UPS plane that landed just outside Montreal. Shipments of the vaccine were arriving at selected ports of entry in Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a brief statement. The first batch of vaccines designated for Quebec residents was delivered Monday at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal.

Advertisement

Video Home