Economy December 14 2020 10:23am 02:36 Market and Business Report Dec.14 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault talks about strong openings for Alphabet and Electronic Arts, as well as markets poised for growth with ongoing vaccine optimism. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520508/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520508/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?