Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
December 14 2020 9:00am
02:21

Saskatoon Blades focus on helping out the community for the holidays

The Saskatoon Blades have come up with a unique way to hold their annual teddy bear toss along with their T’s for Toys fundraiser.

