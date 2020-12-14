Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 14 2020 8:03am
03:50

A passion for skateboarding turns into a family business

From music tour manager to running a successful family skateboard business. Global’s Kim Sullivan has more on the inspirational story behind Finless Skateboard.

