Aunt Leah's Place December 13 2020 12:08pm 02:30 Aunt Leah’s Christmas tree lots raise funds for youth and families Aunt Leah’s Place hosts an annual fundraiser selling various Christmas trees to support young people and families in the community. Michael Newman explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519387/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519387/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?