Aunt Leah's Place
December 13 2020 12:08pm
02:30

Aunt Leah’s Christmas tree lots raise funds for youth and families

Aunt Leah’s Place hosts an annual fundraiser selling various Christmas trees to support young people and families in the community. Michael Newman explains.

