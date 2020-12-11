Menu

Sports
December 11 2020 8:59pm
02:38

Kent Miss Kid

Port Moody’s Kent Johnson’s spectacular goal scoring has him projected as a high first round pick for the 2021 NHL entry draft. Barry Deley has the story.

