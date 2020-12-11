Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 11 2020 8:22pm 01:51 2020 Candy Cane Lane opens as drive-thru only Candy Cane Lane has officially opened, but there are some changes in 2020. As Sarah Komadina explains, you will only be able to experience the Edmonton favourite from inside a vehicle. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517945/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517945/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?