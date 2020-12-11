Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 11 2020 8:22pm
01:51

2020 Candy Cane Lane opens as drive-thru only

Candy Cane Lane has officially opened, but there are some changes in 2020. As Sarah Komadina explains, you will only be able to experience the Edmonton favourite from inside a vehicle.

