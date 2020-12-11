Menu

Canada
December 11 2020 6:56pm
01:16

100 km run in Okanagan nets $10K for mental health

An Okanagan woman ran the equivalent of two marathons in one day to raise money for the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

