Global News at 10 Regina December 11 2020 7:08pm 01:48 Scrap dealer fears ‘backlash’ as Saskatchewan moves to ban cash-for-metal transactions The Saskatchewan government wants to limit cash transactions for scrap metal in an effort to curb theft of valuable metals like copper. Scrap dealer fears ‘backlash’ as Saskatchewan moves to ban cash-for-metal transactions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517757/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517757/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?