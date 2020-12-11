Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 11 2020 7:08pm
01:48

Scrap dealer fears ‘backlash’ as Saskatchewan moves to ban cash-for-metal transactions

The Saskatchewan government wants to limit cash transactions for scrap metal in an effort to curb theft of valuable metals like copper.

