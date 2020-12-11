Menu

construction accident
December 11 2020 2:51pm
Several people trapped after 4-story wall collapses at London, Ont., construction site

Crews rushed to the scene of 555 Teeple Terrace in London, Ont., around 11:40 a.m. on Friday after a four-storey wall collapsed at the site, trapping several people who were working. City officials say five people have been transported to hospital, following the partial collapse at a construction site in the city’s southwest. In addition, at least two more people may still be trapped at the site, according to the city.

