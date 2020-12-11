Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 11 2020 10:07am
03:02

Top Google searches of 2020

Want to know what Canadians were most interested in learning about in 2020? Google Canada Trends Expert Christina Peck runs down the top trending Google searches of the year.

