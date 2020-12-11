Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 11 2020 10:23am
04:19

Gitanjali Rao on being named Time magazine’s ‘Kid Of The Year’

15-year-old scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao talks to Liem Vu about her latest hobby and her reaction to being picked for Time magazine’s ‘Kid Of The Year.’

Advertisement

Video Home