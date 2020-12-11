Economy December 11 2020 10:27am 02:39 Market and Business Report Dec.11 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault breaks down IPO’s, how they work, and why you need to speak with your financial advisor before making that important investment. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?