Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 10 2020 8:03pm
02:01

Ontario will receive 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday

Ontario will be receiving 6,000 of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday that will be administered starting Tuesday in Toronto and Ottawa. Erica Vella has details on the rollout plan.

