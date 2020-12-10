Menu

December 10 2020 5:21pm
01:11

Alberta identifies 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces 1,566 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, along with 13 additional deaths.

