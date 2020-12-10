Menu

Celebrations
December 10 2020 10:28am
04:20

Toronto Jewish community to host virtual Hanukkah events

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre executive director Harriet Wichin talks to Liem Vu about the virtual Hanukkah ceremonies being organized for the community.

