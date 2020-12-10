Canada December 10 2020 10:27am 04:25 Canadians prepare for rock bottom mortgage rates and increasing grocery bills Finance expert Rubina Ahmed Haq shares essential tips to be prepared for the increase in grocery bill in the new year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513591/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513591/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?