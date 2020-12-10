Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 10 2020 9:34am
04:17

Adopt a Pet: Shrek the cat

For this week’s Adopt a Pet we’re joined by Brooke Weisbrod at Saskatoon SPCA and Shrek the cat. Brooke also talks about some holiday tips to keep your pets safe at home.

