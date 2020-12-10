World Vision December 10 2020 7:41am 05:26 World Vision Gift Catalogue adds gift options for COVID-19 We chat with World Vision to find out about the over 90 meaningful gift ideas that make up this year’s gift catalogue and new options this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?