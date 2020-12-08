Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 8 2020 8:55pm
02:44

Hockey on hold, no on-ice practice for BCHL hockey players

Almost half of the BCHL players aren’t on the ice right now due to the latest COVID-19 provincial health order. Jay Janower reports.

