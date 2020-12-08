Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 8 2020 8:53pm
00:51

Alberta records 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province identified 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as nine additional deaths were recorded.

Advertisement

Video Home