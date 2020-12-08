Menu

Canada
December 8 2020 8:52pm
01:12

Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he understands new restrictions are tough to swallow, especially during the holidays, but that they are needed to protect Albertans.

