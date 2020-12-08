Menu

Canada
December 8 2020 8:50pm
00:56

Kenney says regional approach to COVID-19 is ‘not a viable option right now’

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province must have a coordinated province-wide approach to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

