Coronavirus: Manitoba to extend COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 8
Manitoba’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin said Tuesday that the province would extend COVID-19 restrictions that were set to expire on Friday until Jan. 8. Roussin said some adjustments would be made, including “providing clear directions” for the operation of food banks, reopening of thrift stores and introducing seasonal exemptions that allow people to purchase holiday-related decorations and religious items like menorahs.