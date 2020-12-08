Menu

Economy
December 8 2020 10:36am
02:47

Market and Business Report Dec. 8 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault fills us in on how markets are reacting to the vaccine news, the rally in oil prices, and what Tesla is up to.

