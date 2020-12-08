Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 8 2020 8:23am
03:54

A Montreal musician makes headlines after his latest video goes viral

His “Pump Up the Jam” cover went viral. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to new social media star Damien Robitaille.

