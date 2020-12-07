Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 7 2020 8:49pm
01:56

Coronavirus: Frustration growing over those in B.C. not obeying health orders

The widespread frustration is growing over church groups and anti-mask protesters who continue to defy B.C’s public health orders. Sarah MacDonald reports

