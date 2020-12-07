News December 7 2020 7:37pm 01:09 Pandemic believed to be behind unusual Christmas tree shortage in Winnipeg Even though we’re only one week into December, you’ll be hard pressed to find a Christmas tree in Winnipeg. Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports. Christmas trees become scarce across Winnipeg <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7507621/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7507621/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?