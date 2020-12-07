Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
December 7 2020 4:26pm
01:24

Depot volunteers needed for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous delivery weekend

630 CHED Santas Anonymous delivery weekend is coming up and the charity still needs about 300 volunteers to work at the depot on December 12 and 13.

