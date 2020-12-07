Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 7 2020 3:32pm
02:00

B.C. legislature returns with NDP throne speech, new speaker chosen

The B.C. legislature is back Monday with the throne speech, but things will look a whole lot different. Richard Zussman has a preview.

