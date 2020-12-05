Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 5 2020 8:19pm 01:47 Alberta records record COVID-19 positivity rate The province reported a record-high test positivity rate Friday. One of every 10 people tested positive for COVID-19. Nicole Stillger has more. New research suggests Alberta COVID-19 R value currently too high to lift restrictions Alberta reports 1,879 COVID-19 cases Saturday, expert warns ‘strong restrictive measures’ needed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7504614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7504614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?