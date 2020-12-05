Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 5 2020 8:19pm
01:47

Alberta records record COVID-19 positivity rate

The province reported a record-high test positivity rate Friday. One of every 10 people tested positive for COVID-19. Nicole Stillger has more.

