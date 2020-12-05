Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 5 2020 2:19pm
04:45

Canada’s new chef de mission for ’22 Paralympics

Josh Dueck is heading to another Paralympic Games, this time as Canada’s Chef De Mission for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

