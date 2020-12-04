Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2020 8:48pm
02:02

B.C. Employment numbers show big rebound

The latest Statistics Canada employment numbers show B.C. Is leading western Canada when it comes to job creation, and has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels. Richard Zussman reports

