Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2020 8:14pm
01:47

Some services restored after TransLink ransomware attack

Some TransLink services have now been restored following Tuesday’s ransomware hack attack on the transit authority’s computer system. Jordan Armstrong reports

