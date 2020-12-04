Global News Morning Montreal December 4 2020 8:55am 03:54 Promoting young girl’s interest in science and engineering The Week of the White Rose fundraiser encourages young girls to take an interest in science and engineering. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501548/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501548/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?