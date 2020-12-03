Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 3 2020 10:19pm
03:03

Police warn about bitcoin scam

Police are warning about a sophisticated new scam that convinces people to withdraw money from their personal accounts and deposit them in a bitcoin ATM. Anne Drewa reports.

