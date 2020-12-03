Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 3 2020 11:30am
07:14

Ecole Polytechnique shooting: Trudeau remembers victims in speech before House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech in the House of Commons to mark the coming anniversary of the massacre at Ecole Polytechnique.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home