Global News Morning Saskatoon December 3 2020 9:25am 03:49 SaskAbilities raising funds through holiday auction SaskAbilities is holding a holiday auction starting today to raise money to support programs for those with disabilities. Auction host Glenn Wig joins Global News Morning with more details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?