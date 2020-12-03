Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 3 2020 9:25am
03:49

SaskAbilities raising funds through holiday auction

SaskAbilities is holding a holiday auction starting today to raise money to support programs for those with disabilities. Auction host Glenn Wig joins Global News Morning with more details.

