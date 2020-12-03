Entertainment December 3 2020 6:55am 05:32 Local MP brings issue of Environmental Racism to Ottawa We talk with MP Lenore Zann about her Private Members bill addressing environmental racism in Canada that is set for debate in Ottawa. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498930/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498930/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?