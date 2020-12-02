Global News Hour at 6 BC December 2 2020 10:16pm 02:24 Former high-ranking police officer testifies at Cullen Commission The former head of the Integrated Illegal Gaming Enforcement Team testifies at the Cullen Commission hearings into casino money laundering. John Hua reports RCMP unit commander warned B.C. government that organized crime would run casinos ‘with impunity’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498807/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7498807/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?