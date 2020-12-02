Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 2 2020 8:43pm
02:05

Alberta government announces vaccine rollout plan

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta expects to start getting COVID-19 vaccines in January, but the immunization rollout will be in three phases stretching across most of 2021. Tom Vernon reports.

