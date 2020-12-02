Menu

Christmas Season
December 2 2020 8:31pm
02:23

“It could be very damaging”: Retail Council of Canada warns the toll this year’s Christmas shopping season could have on retailers, especially smaller ones

It is a shopping season that many retailers heavily rely on–the weeks leading up to Christmas. But with many people not venturing out as much and shopping online, Okanagan retailers are bracing for a tough season. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, even the Retail Council of Canada is warning the second wave of COVD-19 could be more damaging to shop owners than the first.

