“It could be very damaging”: Retail Council of Canada warns the toll this year’s Christmas shopping season could have on retailers, especially smaller ones
It is a shopping season that many retailers heavily rely on–the weeks leading up to Christmas. But with many people not venturing out as much and shopping online, Okanagan retailers are bracing for a tough season. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, even the Retail Council of Canada is warning the second wave of COVD-19 could be more damaging to shop owners than the first.