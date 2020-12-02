Global News Morning BC December 2 2020 2:32pm 00:41 Abbotsford crash closes Highway 1 westbound for most of morning A portion of Highway One westbound was closed for most of the morning after a serious collision in Abbotsford. Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7497614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7497614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?