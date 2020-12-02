Coronavirus: Scrubs not on list of essential items, says Manitoba’s top doctor

When asked by a reporter about scrubs for health-care workers not being available as “essential items” for purchase in the province, Manitoba’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin replied on Wednesday saying while they’re not currently on the list of essential items to shop for in-store, scrubs could be obtained online or by curbside pick-up. Roussin added the list of essential items has already changed, and will change again as it’s reviewed.