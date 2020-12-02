News December 2 2020 10:13am 05:04 Ethics behind vaccination priorities Arthur Schafer, Founding Director of the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba, explores the ethics behind the prioritization on who should get the COVID-19 vaccine first. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?