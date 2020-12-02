Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
December 2 2020 10:39am
04:44

U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Global News’ Europe Bureau Chief Crystal Goomansingh talks about the U.K.’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for widespread use.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home