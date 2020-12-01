Menu

Canada
December 1 2020 6:33pm
01:47

Memorial at Quebec City mosque unveiled to commemorate deceased

Close to four years after the Quebec City mosque shooting, a memorial has now been unveiled to commemorate the lives of the six men killed. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

