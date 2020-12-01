Infamous ‘Bathtub Girl’ describes shame of living with her crime: ‘I still feel trapped’

It has been seventeen years since two teenage sisters murdered their mother by drowning her in a bathtub in Mississauga, Ontario. The case made national headlines and was the plot behind a Hollywood film. Global’s Caryn Lieberman sat down with the older sister, now 34, as she shared her story — for the first time. In the second part of their interview, the woman describes the “living nightmare” her life has become since the killing, and why she’s speaking out after all this time.