Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 30 2020 9:00pm
02:01

Coronavirus: Some B.C. churches defy public health orders

At least three Lower Mainland churches have defied the order by Dr. Bonnie Henry to shut down. As Sarah MacDonald reports, they argue their right to worship trumps the doctor’s orders.

